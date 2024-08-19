PN calls on Identità to publish internal inquiry into corruption allegations

The Nationalist Party has once again called for Identità to publish its internal investigation into fraudulent activity related to the issuance of ID cards.

Last week, Identità distanced itself from corruption allegations, saying an internal inquiry had led to police investigations.

READ ALSO: Identitàgate: Stolen identities, bribery and debauchery

In a statement on Monday, the PN stated that one week had already passed since it called for the investigation to be published, and the inquiry is yet to be seen by the public.

The PN reiterated that transparency and accountability are crucial in a case where a number of people have made fraudulent use of individuals’ addresses. They stated that the burden of proof for this case falls on home affairs minister Byron Camilleri.

The opposition also called on government to introduce a service or platform that would enable property owners to see how many people are registered as residents, noting that this would help people to report fraudulent registrations.

The PN also appealed to all those who received documents addressed to individuals who don’t live in the indicated address to speak to a PN MP about the issue.

The statement was signed by shadow minister for home affairs, Darren Carabott.

Home Affairs Ministry won't publish inquiry "so it doesn't prejudicate the case"

In a statement later on Monday, the Home Affairs Ministry said that the PN's request "prejudicate the case."

It stated that there could be several reasons behind why someone could recieve post that isn't addressed to them despite sharing the same address, such as when a resident doesn't change their address when moving.

The Ministry appealed to businesses and service providers to verify their clients' addresses with their official documents, noting that this is the service providers' duty to do so when registering these details in their databases.

The Ministry stated that Identità cannot be held responsible when businesses and service providers are given wrong or fraudulent information.