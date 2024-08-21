Approved new residences drop by 13.7% in second quarter of 2024

The number of building permits and approved new dwellings in the second quarter of the year declined by 8.3% and 13.7% respectively when compared last year’s second quarter.

According to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the majority of new residences during the second quarter were apartments, with 1,491 units built.

This accounts for 70.4% of the total number of new residences. Following apartments are penthouses (333), maisonettes (205), and terraced houses (66).

The NSO noted that while the number of new approved residences decreased by 17.5% in Malta, there was an 8.4% increase in Gozo.

The highest number of approved new dwellings was registered in the Northern Harbour district (542) while the lowest number was recorded in the Western district (191).

St Paul’s bay kept its place as the most popular locality for approved new residences with 130 units.

This was closely followed by Żabbar with 128 units, and Mosta with 124 residences. Meanwhile, Birkirkara saw 114 newly approved dwllings and Gozo’s Sannat followed by 111 units.