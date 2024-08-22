Cassola requests investigation into PA's sanctioning of Portelli's illegal penthouses

Arnold Cassola has requested the Commissioner for Environment and Planning to investigate the Planning Authority’s sanctioning of Joseph Portelli’s illegal penthouses in Sannat.

On Wednesday, Cassola wrote to the Commissioner for Environment and Planning within the Ombudsman’s office, as he drew his attention to the sanctioning. Earlier in August, the PA sanctioned two illegal penthouses in Sannat despite the fact that they were declared unlawful by the court.

“The decision to approve sanctioning for these illegal structures raises serious questions about the integrity and responsibility of the PA,” Cassola wrote.

He noted the gravity of the fact that such a statement made by Malta’s highest court was ignored, adding that this establishes a dangerous precedent for future developments.

Cassola requested the Commissioner to examine whether the proper process was followed prior to the decision to sanction, and whether there were any irregularities or influences that could have led to the PA’s decision.

Cassola stated that the PA’s actions go against the preservation of the natural environment and proper developments that are built according to the legal framework. “It is imperative that responsibility is ensured,” he concluded.