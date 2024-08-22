Rebecca Buttigieg denounces 'dangerous scaremongering' after RTK103 fine

Parliamentary secretary for equality Rebecca Buttigieg has appealed against giving a platform to “dangerous, populous scaremongering” in light of a Broadcasting Authority fine imposed on RTK103.

The fine in question was handed to the church radio station after its refusal to invite Imperium Europa’s candidates during this year’s MEP election.

The station was fined €4,660, as the BA had acknowledged the station’s editorial decision not to invite any candidates contesting last June’s European Parliament elections on its programmes.

On Thursday, Buttigieg stated that the right to freedom of expression should always be respected as long as that right isn’t used to undermine the fundamental rights of others and spread hate.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure that this dangerous narrative doesn’t continue to spread.”

Buttigieg concluded by saying democracy shouldn’t be undermined by giving space to, “those who represent populist scaremongering that is dangerous and baseless.”

This is the second fine imposed by the BA against the same radio station for its refusal to give a platform to Nazi-apologist, Norman Lowell.

In January, the BA fined RTK €1,750 after presenter Andrew Azzopardi Lowell as “xenophobic and racist” and made it clear that Lowell would never be invited on the programme.