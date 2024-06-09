Labour claims victory in European elections, but supermajority has been slashed
Follow us live as we find out who will be the six MEPs representing Malta in Brussels
Ballot papers will be counted and scanned in the Naxxar counting hall during the coming hours as Malta finds out who will be the six MEPs enjoying a seat in the European Parliament.
MaltaToday will be reporting live from the counting hall during the day. Follow this space for the latest updates, on-the-ground coverage and bite-sized analyses.
According to the latest survey results, the Nationalist Party could win a third seat today after crashing out in the last European election. However, this might depend on the amount of people that voted for independent candidate Arnold Cassola.
Cassola recently emerged as a potential contender for one of the six MEP seats, with a MaltaToday survey showing him polling in the top six.
The chances of an independent sixth seat might also depend on the amount of votes that go Norman Lowell’s way. Lowell, Malta’s leading far-right candidate, has been steadily increasing his vote share throughout the years.
Meanwhile, outside Labour HQ some supporters are describing the reduced vote gap as a warning to the party. One supporter who spoke to MaltaToday spoke of small cracks within the PL, referring to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s court arraignment last month.
He likened the situation with the divide within the PN, when ex-leader Adrian Delia was ousted from his post. Nicole Meilak
The PN’s star candidate has made her way to the Counting Hall, greeted by applause from party supporters. Metsola, who has been President of the European Parliament since January 2022, could receive a historic amount of first-preference votes. Current voting indications show her to be squarely in the lead, and well ahead of Labour’s Alex Agius Saliba. Nicole Meilak
There are a lot of photos going around of these bar charts. Thisis being shared by the Electoral Commission, and it shows the progress being made on first-count votes and where those votes are going. As is to be expected, a huge chunk of the votes are going Roberta Metsola’s way, with a smaller but still sizeable chunk going to Alex Agius Saliba. In third place is independent candidate Arnold Cassola. However, there’s still a long way to go until we get the full picture of first-count votes. This is just a snapshot at 35% of votes scanned.
“I can’t understand why we’re only talking about the ‘gap’ between the PL and the PN when it comes to interpreting the vote of the European Parliament, and taking this as an indication of people’s trust in one party or the other.
“This is not a football game. The race between the PL and the PN is just one aspect of the significance of an election like this. All the gap shows us is how well/poorly one party did relative to the other. But it doesn’t show us much in terms of social support and the message that people want to convey.
“It could be – and so far, it seems to be the case – that both major parties have lost votes. In this case, the gap between the PL and the PN would have decreased only because of a haemorrhage of votes from the Labour Party, and not because of increased trust in the Nationalist Party.
”This would mean two things:
“1. For the Labour Party, the result is much worse than it appears, because the PL is maintaining an advantage only thanks to the weakness of the Nationalist Party. But in reality, the support it is losing in society is much more widespread than the gap with the PN shows.
“2. It would be pathetic if the Nationalist Party were to celebrate such a result, because the loss of trust in the Labour Party does not appear to be translating into significant trust in the Nationalist Party.” Nicole Meilak
Nobody doubted that Labour was headed for victory, but any margin of victory below 20,000 is a bad result for Robert Abela’s party. In this article, senior journalist James Debono lays out the reasons by Labour lost its supermajority. Nicole Meilak
In comments to the press, Grech said today’s result is a victory for the public.
“Let’s avoid unnecessary discourse. We didn’t just reach our target but exceeded it. We’re confident that our duty is towards the Maltese and Gozitan people.”
The PN leader was greeted with rapturous applause by party supporters at the Naxxar counting hall, where he praised the PN campaign. Nicole Meilak
Scenes of jubilation inside the counting hall as PN leader Bernard Grech enters. PN supporters chanting victory and calling out “tuna s-siġġu” – ‘give us the third seat’ Nicole Meilak
PN officials appear to be beaming in the party’s quarters at the Counting Hall. Here, we have the party’s secretary-general Michael Piccinino hugging and thanking campaign manager Karl Gouder.
PN MEP David Casa has described Sunday’s result as a “slap in the face” for the Labour Party. “Despite the state capture, the people are sending a clear message: stop pigging out at our expense,” he wrote on Facebook.
PN leader Bernard Grech stated that his party is "in the direction" of electing a third MEP candidate. Leaving the PN HQ on Sunday, Grech said that "it's clear" that the vote gap stands at 15,000 votes, as he hailed today's result as the PN's best result in MEP elections.
Grech described the result as a clear message, as he promised to continue working with humility. He said that preliminary estimates show that the PN is on track to win three MEP seats. When asked whether he would go for a confidence vote if the PN doesn't win three MEP seats, Grech stated that it's too early to talk about the possibility. Nicole Meilak
A quick reminder of what the surveys had said. Our own MaltaToday survey is the closest at a 24,262 vote gap, although we are still far off from the projected results coming in right now. However in February, the MaltaToday gap stood at 15,000. Meanwhile, statistician Vincent Marmara had arrived at a 26,755 vote gap a couple of days ago while the Times of Malta had their vote gap at around 30,500 last week. Nicole Meilak
Abela said this result is a show of trust in the Labour Party. He also remarked that the Nationalist Party, despite sustaining a loss, is celebrating as if it won the election. “It’s ironic that the Nationalist Party is celebrating this result,” he said.
Abela also thanked all the party agents. He said the party addressed the country’s challenges, and the public still seeks the Labour Party for solutions.
However, Abela said that despite the win, the public still chose to send a strong message with their vote.
Sources from both parties have been suggesting that the gap between the PN and PL could go as low as 13,500. A clearer picture will emerge as more votes are counted. But the sources said the trend so far has shown a reducing gap. Nicole Meilak
Grech also said the vote gap could go down to less than 15,000 votes.
“Labour will still be in power today, but this result is a clear message to an administration that was heartless with a mother when she needed justice for her son,” he said, referring to the Jean-Paul Sofia inquiry.
Read more on what PN leader Bernard Grech told voters on Net TV Nicole Meilak
In first comments on Net TV, Grech said the results show that people have spoken against the Labour Party’s style of governing and wants an administration that can deliver serenity.
”The people are realising that Labour only remembers its people when it needs their vote. People want a sober administration – it is not ‘PR’ that improves people’s lives, but that you say something that is convincing,” he said. Nicole Meilak
In reaction to the decreased vote gap, Repubblika’s honorary president Robert Aquilina said the public has started to stand up to corruption through its vote. The NGO’s lawyer Jason Azzopardi has also put the result down to the fall-out of the Vitals inquiry. “The public has started to answer to the fight against corruption, from the most corrupt government,” he said.
Labour President Ramona Attard has just given a comment to TVM.
”We’re in a midterm election and there were some extraordinary events during the campaign,” she said, referring to the Vitals inquiry fallout that saw criminal charges filed against former PM and Labour leader Joseph Muscat, among others.
Still, no official estimates on the size of the vote gap yet. Nicole Meilak
We’re hearing more about the vote gap. PN secretary-general Michael Piccinino has just said that this result is the best ever achieved by the Nationalist Party, and is giving an indication of 15,000 votes.
”This is the best result for the PN in MEP elections,” Piccinino said, who also said the PN will get their three seats in the European Parliament. Nicole Meilak
Despite claiming a win, MaltaToday is informed that the difference between the two major parties might have dropped to around 20,000 votes, although this figure is not official.
With a combination of dampened turnout figures and lower voter interest, the sharp cut in the Labour supermajority, a constant for the party since its election in 2013, will be interpreted as a crack in Labour’s invincibility.
Read more here. Nicole Meilak
Abela also claimed a solid victory but avoided giving a number on the Labour Party’s margin. He gave the brief comment on TVM. Nicole Meilak
Minister Michael Falzon says it’s an absolute majority for Labour, but is insisting on caution with the vote margin. No party has given a solid indication of the vote gap yet. Nicole Meilak
We can hear the banging on the perspex and people chanting ‘Viva l-Labour’. It seems that Labour has gotten their victory. Nicole Meilak
It seems that Prime Minister and Labour leader Robert Abela will be speaking on the public broadcaster soon. We will let you know when this happens. Nicole Meilak
Executive editor Kurt Sansone says anticipation is high in the counting hall, especially among PL agents and delegates on announcement of result. With over 14% of votes scanned, the two big parties should have a pretty good indication of where the vote is heading. Nicole Meilak
Former PL secretary-general Jason Micallef posted on Facebook 10 minutes ago saying the Labour Party has been confirmed as the biggest party in Malta. However things are still quiet in the Counting Hall, at least for now.
A number of MPs and ministers are gathered in front of the second district tables. They appear to be hugging, smiling and shaking hands. We understand that a sample should be provided soon from the Labour Party side. Nicole Meilak
Online editor Karl Azzopardi has noticed an amount of Labour agents gathering around one of the tables. Could we expect some result indications anytime soon? Nicole Meilak
ADPD deputy chairperson Carmel Cacopardo has said that the party also requested access to a rolling vote count from the Electoral Commission. But like with Cassola, the request was denied.
“Yet they give this information to the PLPN. Unfortunately, the electoral system is designed to accommodate the PLPN alone,” he said. Nicole Meilak
It’s still too early to say where all the first-count votes are going. Our journalists inside the counting hall are noticing a variety in first-count preferences. So far, too few boxes have been opened for parties to make accurate projections. Nicole Meilak
Party agents act as watchdogs on the voting process and one Labour delegate took this literally.
Party agents are tallying the votes of little chits while counting staff turn the votes face up. This enables the two major parties to project the overall election result when they are confident enough that they have a good enough sample across Malta and Gozo. The votes are not placed in pigeon holes as per candidate since these will be scanned and the results per candidate will be logged into the computer system.
The counting staff in the hall are reviewing each ballot to sort out the valid votes from the ‘invalids’. Party agents oversee the process and will help flag whether the votes are valid, while also taking a sample of first-count votes. This will help determine party strength, but not elected candidates. The ballots are then scanned to be deemed valid. Nicole Meilak
The vote scanning process has just started! We will update you here – watch this space. Nicole Meilak
It seems that the scanning process will be delated after several ballot papers were placed in the wrong box...
Since people were voting in two elections on Saturday, people had to place their two ballots in two separate boxes. Nicole Meilak
Executive editor Kurt Sansone went live again from inside the Counting Hall, which is much more crowded now that scanning is set to start any moment now. You can watch the livestream here, and can receive notifications on future streams from our Facebook page.
PN MEP candidate David Agius has also been spotted in the Counting Hall, which is now looking more crowded. Agius will be hoping to secure a potential third seat for the Nationalist Party.
The Green Party’s election team is also entering the counting hall.
Labour MEP candidates Thomas Bajada and Steve Ellul have been spotted inside the Counting Hall, as party agents start queuing to get inside the counting hall.
Party delegates are slowly finding their place in the Counting Hall for when the vote-scanning process at 9am. Ballots will be passed through the scanning machines and the scans will be uploaded on screens where party agents can start tallying the votes. You can go here to read more about the voting process. Nicole Meilak
The question on everyone’s mind right now is who stands to gain, or lose, from the turnout figures provided by the Electoral Commission. At face value, seeing the district-by-district analysis, the turnout figures seem to disadvantage the Labour Party. The districts that traditionally lean red have experienced higher drops in voting than other districts. Nicole Meilak
Nazareno Bonnici, know as ‘tal-Ajkla’ is in the Counting Hall ahead of the vote-scanning process. Bonnici is a mainstay of the bizarre independent outliers – he’s contested every MEP election since 2004. In the latest European election he received 376 first-count votes, and was eliminated on the 11th count with 416 votes.
A little humour an hour before the vote-scanning starts. Our Sunday newspaper cartoon shows Robert Abela and Bernard Grech praying for different, yet similar, results on election day. Who do you think will get their way?
Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has requested access to a rolling vote count from the Electoral Commission for sample purposes. In a press statement, Cassola said he wants access to the data on first preference votes every five minutes, data that is accorded to the two main political parties.
“For over two years, I have been requesting access to the rolling vote count. I am officially requesting the right to receive data on the first preferences from the Electoral Commission every five minutes for sampling purposes, just as they are doing with the PL and PN,” Cassola said. Nicole Meilak
If you prefer a graphical overview of the turnout by district, we’ve got you covered. Here is a map of Malta, split by electoral district, showing how the turnout varies across the islands. Turnout appears low in the northernmost parts, and strongest in Gozo.
Many will be looking at Arnold Cassola today, after the latest surveys from MaltaToday and the Times of Malta saw him poll highly among voters deciding on a first-count preference. Our survey indicates that he’s the clear front runner among independent and small party candidates, with nearly 4%of decided voters giving him their one. He is followed by far rightist Norman Lowell (1.9%), former Gzira mayor Conrad Borg Manche (1.3%) and ADPD leader Sandra Gauci (0.6%).
Executive editor Kurt Sansone went live from the counting hall to give us a breakdown of how the day will pan out and what the latest turnout figures could tell us about the election results.
A district-by-district analysis provided by the Electoral Commission shows turnout highest in the 13th district, meaning Gozo. Here, 73.95% of registered voters casted their vote. Higher turnouts compared to the average were also registered in the fifth and seventh districts.
Meanwhile, the lowest turnout was recorded in the tenth district, with only 56.33% casting a vote on election day. The second-lowest turnout was recorded in the 12th district, with 58.32% of registered voters submitting a ballot. Nicole Meilak
It's still a little quiet in the Counting Complex, but here's a small run-down of what to expect today.
At 9am, the counting staff will start scanning the voting documents. While the votes are being scanned, party officials will start to take note of where the first-preference votes went. This means that, within the first hour or so, we might get an indication of party strength. Nicole Meilak
The Electoral Commission has just confirmed turnout results in terms of registered voters. Overall, including early voting, 72.82% of registered voters casted a vote in the European election. You can find a full district-by-district breakdown here. Nicole Meilak