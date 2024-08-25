Moas celebrates a decade of humanitarian work

MOAS, the Migrant Offshore Aid Station, has achieved ten years of humanitarian work that has saved over 200,000 lives since it began operations in August 2014.

Initially launched as the first privately funded Search and Rescue operation in the Mediterranean, MOAS has since expanded its reach to various crisis zones around the globe, including the Aegean Sea, Bangladesh, and Ukraine.

“Ten years since MOAS’ inception, I look back with admiration at all we have achieved, but I also know that we still have much to do,” said MOAS founder Christopher Catrambone in a press release. He further encouraged everyone to “look for ways that can make a difference in the lives of others.”

In 2017, as the Rohingya crisis unfolded, MOAS shifted its focus to Bangladesh where it established field clinics and provided aid to more than 90,000 people in refugee camps. The organization has also trained over 12,000 volunteers in water safety and fire response.

MOAS’s commitment to humanitarian aid extends to Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan, where it has delivered over 400 tonnes of nutritional support to combat malnutrition among children and lactating women. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization produced and distributed nearly 900,000 reusable masks in Bangladesh and Malta.

Currently, in Ukraine, MOAS is playing a vital role in emergency medical relief, having saved 45,000 lives and treated over 30,000 patients through its Mobile Medical Unit.

As MOAS enters its second decade, the organisation remains dedicated to its core values of innovation, solidarity, and excellence. Financial donations are welcomed to make its operations more sustainable. Donators interested are encouraged to visit moas.eu.