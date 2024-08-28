Government should ensure tourism levels in Gozo are sustainable, operators say

Government should strive to ensure tourism levels in Gozo are sustainable, operators have said in their 2025 budget proposals.

“Gozo as a tourist destination has to be prepared to offer the advertised and marketed touristic product. The upkeep, cleanliness and organisation of Gozo as well as that of the touristic establishments are to reflect and match the expectations of the visitors to the Island. Furthermore, Gozo has to remain competitive in the product and services on offer, whilst ensuring that the visitors get the value for money spent,” the operators said in their pre-budget document.

They proposed a smart ticketing system be introduced, as well as the replacement of the leased Greek ship the Nikolaus.

On the environment, they said Malta’s planning policies are not fit for Gozo, and should be adapted, so the sister island does end up the same. They said a regional planning policy should be drawn up so that Gozo can be preserved as an “island of villages.”

They said incentives to purchase UCA property should be maintained, while those benefiting vernacular and post-war properties where buyers pledge to preserve the property's integrity should be expanded.

They also proposed a new fiscal incentive to encourage the restoration of traditional properties and their conversion into boutique hotels.

A marine reserve should be established around the Gozitan coast and enforced similarly to the Ċirkewwa marine reserve, they said.

To promote Gozo as a distinct destination, the GTA suggested a series of proposals for upgrading the island’s tourism offerings.

They added that ECO contributions collected from Gozitan accommodations should be reinvested in strategic upgrades, such as creating kiting areas for the diving community.

The association also proposed VAT applied for tickets for shows, theatres, concerts, museums and other similar events be reduced to 7% from 18%.

On the Gozitan capital Victoria, the association said a new multi-level car park is needed to address the lack of parking spaces available.

A tailor-made tourism investment support scheme should be implemented to encourage local entrepreneurs to upgrade their Gozitan establishments, they said.

They also called on authorities to amend the summer construction break and prohibit all excavation and demolition work within a 50-meter radius of any MTA-licensed premises.

The association also made additional proposals to enhance Gozo’s marketing overseas and address human resources challenges.