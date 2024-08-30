New scheme by Lands Authority for revising conditions in government property contracts

The Lands Authority has launched a new scheme aimed at updating the criteria for accepting changes or removals of conditions set when property is transferred from the Government, the Land Authority, or ecclesiastical entities.

This scheme was detailed in Legal Notice 196, recently published in the Government Gazette.

Previously, changes or removals of conditions in original contracts were limited only to alterations in the number of residences or garages.

The updated Legal Notice grants the authority the power to determine whether the proposed changes are of minor, medium, or major importance, and based on this decision, appropriate fees or administrative penalties will be established.

In making this decision, the authority will consider the impact of the change or removal of a condition on the free and open market value of the transferred property. The Legal Notice includes a comprehensive schedule of payments required for each category.

Changes or removal of conditions will not be permitted when the property was acquired through a parliamentary resolution, tender, tender process, or auction.

During a press conference, Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said this new scheme will provide citizens, families, and the general public with greater clarity regarding the processes of the Land Authority.

Cases excluded from this scheme include changes in title, revisions of ground rent review dates, changes in ground rent payments, or changes in the ground rent expiration term.

Lands Authority CEO Robert Vella said this scheme will allow the authority to process requests to resolve longstanding issues related to outdated ground rent contract conditions that are no longer relevant.

Present at the press conference were also the Chairperson of the Land Authority, John Vassallo, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands and Implementation of the Electoral Manifesto, Carlos Tabone.