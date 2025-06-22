Momentum’s time to step in and step up
There are moments in history when unexpected events create opportunities that would have seemed impossible to imagine just a few weeks earlier. It is the ability to grab these opportunities and try to turn them into advantages that defines leadership.
The European election result last year was one such occasion. In the midst of bleak long-term polling, the Nationalist Party suddenly saw its deficit relative to the Labour Party go down to around 8,000 votes. The PN also made significant gains in the local council elections, managing to flip in its favour key localities.
The PN still ended up on the losing side in terms of votes but until then nobody imagined it possible that Labour’s electoral supremacy would be tested so strongly. It is true that the result was more a question of Labour losing its glamour rather than the PN gaining a new shine but nonetheless, it was an opportunity for the Nationalists to regroup and start believing that victory is possible.
At the same time, the European election also gave birth to the Cassola phenomenon. A veteran politician, Arnold Cassola was on his umpteenth attempt to try and breach the duopoly. Written-off as a has-been by people in the two major parties, Cassola’s solo effort, supported by a group of enthusiastic volunteers, was polished and professional. He ended up collecting almost 13,000 first-count votes without the backing of a political party.
And for Labour, the result was a mid-term wake-up call that not everything was ok.
But it’s the day after that really matters.
The PN took its time to capitalise on its relative success and by the time it tried to project itself as a government-in-waiting rather than just an opposition, the ball game had changed significantly. It lost the momentum.
On the other hand, the PL embarked on a series of rapid changes within the party structure that helped to rally the troops. It set out on a course to dictate the national political narrative and when the narrative was dictated by civil society, such as the Manoel Island saga, the PL quickly changed course.
Cassola used his relative success in the European election to channel the energy of the volunteers that joined him to form a new centrist political party, Momentum. In the short six months of its existence, Momentum has today established itself in polls as the largest third party.
The day after represents what it means to squander opportunities or grab them and turn them into meaningful change.
It was hard to imagine 12 months ago that after its relative success in the European election, the PN would reach a point where its future as a political party is being put into question.
With an impending leadership election, which no one seems to want to contest, the PN is not only rudderless but profoundly clueless as to what it stands for. Snubbed by its most successful candidate, Roberta Metsola, it is missing a raison d’etre.
These circumstances create an opportunity for Momentum to grow and become a more relevant political force in the centre. But to do so it must be more than a party of press releases.
Occupying the centre ground may not be the most exciting thing but it is broadly in synch with the aspirations of middle-class Malta.
This is a very broad generalisation but the middle class can be identified as that group of people who want the space to work, earn a living and a make a profit in a serene environment; earn enough money to sustain modest lifestyles while paying the lowest possible taxes; are willing to invest in their children’s education and wellbeing; do not feel entitled to government handouts but appreciate every support they can get to raise their children; expect the public health service to be efficient; cherish freedom but yearn for discipline; want to live in safe and secure communities; have no problem with civil rights being expanded but appreciate an approach that communicates change in a rational way; are not hung up on religion but still love traditions; expect public infrastructure to be the best; want politicians to be accountable for their actions; and believe in justice that is blind.
Momentum must represent this cohort of voters by weaving a tapestry of proposals that addresses their aspirations, which may sometimes be contradictory. Momentum cannot be everything to everyone but it could stand out as a force for common sense.
But to do so Momentum needs to get out of its comfort zone. Party activists must meet people in their houses, in the village squares, on the streets and at their places of work. It is by meeting people that aspirations and concerns can be understood. It is by meeting people that solutions for a better Malta can be found.
In the wake of a PN that has lost its way, this is Momentum’s chance to step in and step up.