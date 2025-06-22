Bernard Grech in emotional farewell as PN leadership race kicks off

Bernard Grech an emotional farewell speech during his last address to the Nationalist Party general council on Sunday, marking the start of a leadership race.

Grech’s voice broke down several times as he thanked his closest collaborators throughout his five-year tenure at the helm of the party, and recalled the passing of his parents.

It was ostensibly one of Grech’s finest speeches as he pledged his full support to whoever comes after him, urging councillors to elect someone who will “meet, listen and respect everyone”.

“Together we can succeed. The new leader will find me behind him, in every step we want to take. I want you to win,” Grech told party councillors who packed the hall at PN headquarters in Pietà.

The general council on Sunday morning formally kicked off the months-long process that will lead to a new party leader.

Grech stressed the party’s mission to serve the country before any other goal, aiming to create wealth, ensure its fair distribution, and to lead a government that belongs to all citizens. Grech stressed the need for justice.

He also had a word of caution to party members and activists and urged them to use social media judiciously. “Think before writing anything; ask yourselves whether what you are going to write will weaken the party of strengthen it. If there are grievances, raise them within the party structures,” he said.

Grech also insisted that political strategy must be set “only by the party”, urging MPs and officials to avoid the temptation of posting things online in search of “likes, or coverage by news portals”.

He also stressed that the new leader must be there to “serve the party” and “not to use the party”.

Grech was elected leader in September 2020, succeeding Adrian Delia. He was reconfirmed leader in a one-horse race after the 2022 general election, which the PN lost heavily.

Prior to Grech, general-secretary Charles Bonello urged all members to support the new leader, calling it “our duty, nothing more and nothing less.”

Bonello also thanked Grech and all volunteers for their work kin eeping the party alive. He praised last year’s gains in local council elections and the election of a third MEP in the European election.

The President of the General Council, Mark Anthony Sammut opened proceedings by marking the party’s raison d’etre—the party exists to serve the common good and is committed to freedom of thought, speech, and equality before the law.

Sammut said the party stood for justice, job creation and supporting families in achieving a work-life balance.

Sammut said the party also stood for decentralising power through local councils and embracing technological progress. He stressed the need to focus on the weakest and most vulnerable, including those facing mental health struggles and social isolation.

“The people want a clean, genuine government. We must be ready to win and serve Malta and Gozo,” Sammut said.

PN Deputy Leader Alex Perici Calascione called on members to remember that “no one is bigger than the party, and no party is bigger than the country”. He insisted that politics must remain a service to others and the country.

He described the leadership election as a chance to renew the party’s thinking and urged members to choose a leader with a clear and calm mind. “The PN must be able to inspire and lead towards excellence,” he said.

At the end of proceedings, Sammut declared the leadership contest open.

