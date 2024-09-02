British royals to visit Malta in October to mark independence anniversary

Malta will mark 60 years of independence with a royal visit from its former colonial master, the government has announced.

The Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will visit Malta from the 7th to the 10th October to mark the 60th anniversary of independence.

@MaltaGov & @UKinMalta are delighted to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will visit Malta from 7-10 October 2024 to mark the 60th anniversary of 🇲🇹’s independence. — Government of Malta 🇲🇹 (@MaltaGov) September 2, 2024

The Duke of Edinburgh, Edward, is King Charles’s youngest brother. He married Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones in 1999. They were conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in March last year by King Charles.

The announcement of their visit was made in a joint communication on X, formerly Twitter, by the Maltese government and the British High Commission in Malta.

On 21 September Malta marks the 60th anniversary of independence from Britain.