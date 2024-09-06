PN renews appeal for information on identity cards scandal

The Nationalist Party is collecting information on an ongoing identity data scandal that has plagued Malta’s national identity authority, Idenitità Malta.

The PN said it had confirmed data published in The Times on multiple residents registered in just one single flat in Gozo: they included a group of 33 persons registered in just one apartment, but the totality of the apartment block had a total of 94 different identity card holders.

“It is impossible for all these individuals to be registered as residents at these locations on a single property. We will retain this data to form part of the collection of information regarding the identity cards scandal,” said shadow home affairs minister Darren Carabott.

The PN said it will treat information from affected property owners with strict confidentiality and renewed its appeal to send any information to [email protected] along with any documents that a person may have in their possession and that could be helpful.

The PN has currently a request for an investigation before the Auditor General, made by the three Nationalist Party members on the Public Accounts Committee, apart from a magisterial inquiry into the Identità agency scandal, initiated by lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

“The Nationalist Party also reminds Minister Byron Camilleri, who seems to have disappeared, of its three proposals to create a system where property owners have the right to know how many people and who are the individuals registered as residing in their property; publish the internal investigation claimed to have been carried out; and the resignation of the minister,” Carabott said.