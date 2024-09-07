Mourners gather to celebrate the life of Jake Vella

Jake died on 30 August at the age of 15. For most of his life, he had been battling Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation, and Autonomic Dysregulation, a condition that only affects some 100 people around the world.

Jake first gained public attention when he began openly sharing his journey with his condition, documenting his struggles. Despite the immense challenges posed by his condition, Jake transformed his battle into a positive force, organising swimming challenges and sports events aimed at raising awareness and funds for important causes, with a special focus on animal welfare. His resilience and commitment to making a difference inspired many.

Jake's family expressed their gratitude to the staff at Mater Dei Hospital, where Jake spent his final months, as well as the ITU team who cared for him during his final days.

They also extended heartfelt thanks to Jake's sponsors, whose support kept him happy, and to the Maltese public for believing in him and standing by his side throughout his journey.

The funeral was led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who described the boy as a role model who was loved by many. His funeral attracted scores of mourners who filled up the Birżebbuġa Parish church, with a number of politicians and personalities present.

As Jake's journey from Mater Dei Hospital to Birżebbuġa was accompanied by a number of cyclists who honoured the boy.