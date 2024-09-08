The Government is punishing people with confusion and burdens, Grech Says

Nationalist Party Leader Bernard Grech stated that government is punishing people with confusion and burdens

Speaking during an interview on party television station NET TV, Grech was referring to the scandal within Identitá

“We have a police commissioner and a Minister who are remaining silent,” Nationalist leader Bernard Grech said, “with the Prime Minister defending them in the face of scandal after scandal.”

Grech was addressing the claims by lawyer and ex-MP Jason Azzopardi who filed a new legal proceeding for a racket involving LESA officials that saw tourists unknowingly fined for traffic violations committed by local drivers.

News of the LESA racket came weeks after Azzopardi called for an “urgent” magisterial inquiry into claims that 18,000 ID cards have been falsely issued since 2015 by Identitá officials to third country nationals willing to pay a sum of between €2,000 and €8,000.

Grech stated that Minister Byron Camilleri is staying silent and defending them, “What does Byron Camilleri know? And apart from this, why does the Prime Minister continue to defend him?"

Grech described the scandal as a direct attack on the foundations of Malta’s legal system, questioning how such an important aspect of national security could be allowed to devolve into chaos.

The PN leader recalled how the Nationalist Party will continue to renew itself and strengthened for the benefit of the Maltese people.

"Not only will we continue to knock on doors, but I myself will be in several localities to stay close to the people," said Grech. "Tell us your story because that way we can learn and move forward.”

Bernard Grech recalled the Independence Day celebrations, with activities that will lead to the mass meeting on the eve of September 21.

"Together we will achieve success for our country," said Bernard Grech.