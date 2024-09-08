Threatening note left outside European Commissioner residence

European Commissioner Helena Dalli has raised concerns over the lack of police action following a threatening incident at her home last July.

Dalli confirmed in a Facebook post that a man left a jar of cannabis and a note stating, “Next time I will be prepared with something for your children,” at her doorstep on July 31.

“I immediately reported this threat to the police along with the security footage, in which a man can be seen approaching our house and his car is visible too,” Dalli stated.

Despite providing evidence, she expressed frustration over the police's inaction, saying, “Since then I haven't received any communication on this case. Last week I asked for an update on the investigation and was told that they don't have one yet.”

The incident was confirmed by Dalli after PN newspaper II-Mument published security footage showing the suspect parking outside Dalli's residence, leaving the item, and capturing a photo of it.

Dalli is in the last weeks of her five-year-term as European Commissioner.

Last week her husband claimed that senior officials in the Labour Party had worked to destroy his wife’s credibility and stop her from becoming Malta’s president.