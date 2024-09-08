Threatening note left outside European Commissioner residence
Maltese EU Commissioner notes slow police action following threatening incident at European Comissioner Helena Dalli’s residence
European Commissioner Helena Dalli has raised concerns over the lack of police action following a threatening incident at her home last July.
Dalli confirmed in a Facebook post that a man left a jar of cannabis and a note stating, “Next time I will be prepared with something for your children,” at her doorstep on July 31.
“I immediately reported this threat to the police along with the security footage, in which a man can be seen approaching our house and his car is visible too,” Dalli stated.
Despite providing evidence, she expressed frustration over the police's inaction, saying, “Since then I haven't received any communication on this case. Last week I asked for an update on the investigation and was told that they don't have one yet.”
The incident was confirmed by Dalli after PN newspaper II-Mument published security footage showing the suspect parking outside Dalli's residence, leaving the item, and capturing a photo of it.
Dalli is in the last weeks of her five-year-term as European Commissioner.
Last week her husband claimed that senior officials in the Labour Party had worked to destroy his wife’s credibility and stop her from becoming Malta’s president.