Fifth turtle nest of the season hatches in Ġnejna

47 loggerhead turtles hatched from a nesting site at Ġnejna on Monday.

A total of 75 eggs were found, 47 turtles were hatched and 28 were unfertilised

Three days after the first hatchings were noticed following strong wind and rain, the nest was inspected by a qualified vet.

“Each nest is a crucial step in the conservation efforts to protect these magnificent creatures and ensure their survival. Through dedicated efforts and monitoring, we strive to secure a brighter future for sea turtles and their habitats,” ERA said in a facebook post.

This is the fifth turtle nesting site of this season, after more than 40 turtles hatched from the fourth turtle nest of the season at Golden Bay last week.

ERA also thanked the public for their support and cooperation.

The loggerhead, scientifically known as Caretta caretta, is a long living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas.

This species is classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area (IUCN) and is also protected by various national and international legislation. Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action.