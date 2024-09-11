Environmental group to host nationwide beach cleanup

In honour of World Clean Up Day, environmental NGO Vuċi Kollettiva is organising a nationwide beach cleanup across Malta and Gozo. The initiative aims to combat plastic pollution and raise awareness about the importance of maintaining clean beaches.

"By working collectively, we can make a real difference in keeping our islands clean and green," said Kris Bajada, president of the NGO.

The 20th of September marks World Cleanup Day around the world which is an official movement promoting a clean planet. This movement Unites millions of volunteers, governments, and organisations in 191 countries to tackle the global waste problem and calls for the building of a new and sustainable world.

The cleanup will take place simultaneously at three locations: Għajn Tuffieħa Bay (Riviera Beach), Pretty Bay, and Ramla Beach (Gozo) on September 14, 2024 between 9am to 11am, with participation from various NGOs and student organisations, including Betapsi, CSA, ESA, ESO, GĦSL, GUG, JEF Malta, MKSA, SĦS, The Third Eye, UESA, Volt, KŻE, and ALLLT.

This cleanup is part of Vuċi Kollettiva's larger Project Aquafy initiative, which aims to install free, clean, and accessible public water fountains throughout localities, significantly reducing single-use plastic bottle waste while ensuring universal access to drinking water.

Bajada commented on the project's significance. "Project Aquafy is an ambitious project, but we believe it's essential for the well-being of our communities and our planet."

Individuals interested in participating are encouraged to contact Vuċi Kollettiva via direct message on their social media platforms for more information.