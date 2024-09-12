Abela and Labour administration sign Karl Gouder’s condolences book

Prime Minister Robert Abela and members of the Labour Party administration signed Karl Gouder’s condolences book at the Nationalist Party headquarters on Thursday.

Robert Abela was accompanied by his wife Lydia Abela, deputy leaders Chris Fearne, Daniel Micallef, President Ramona Attard, CEO Leonid McKay u National Executive Secretary Catherine Fenech.

“Karl Gouder was a politician respected by everyone. He worked without hurting anyone. This is a moment in which we must sustain national unity,” the Prime Minister said.

On Thursday afternoon, Nationalist Party newsroom NET News announced Gouder’s funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11am at the St Julian’s parish church.

After the mass, a corteo will pass by the St Julian’s local council and the PN headquarters in Pietà. Gouder had served as St Julian’s mayor and worked at the Nationalist Party in a number of roles for 16 years.

NET TV will be streaming the funeral live.

On Tuesday, news broke that Gouder’s lifeless body was found near the former Customs House in Valletta. The death was not being treated as suspicious.

On Wednesday, Gouder’s family issued an appeal for information on the days leading to his death, with people being told to contact his brother Nicky.

Both the PN and the PL have voiced support for the family’s call.