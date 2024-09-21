ADPD calls for permanent pedestrianisation of Mosta square

ADPD The Green Party has called for the permanent pedestrianisation of Pjazza Rotunda in Mosta, urging both local authorities and government to prioritise people over cars in the town's iconic square.

During a press conference held in the centre of Mosta on Saturday, ADPD speakers emphasised the importance of creating people-friendly spaces in the heart of Maltese towns and villages, in line with practices seen across Europe.

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci dismissed arguments from those opposed to the closure of the square to traffic. She criticised the notion that a square needs to be crowded to be considered successful, stating that simply reducing traffic in the centre of Mosta is already a positive step.

"The pedestrianisation of Pjazza Rotunda should become permanent. This is what Mosta deserves," Gauci argued, calling for the space to be returned to the people as is the norm in other European towns and cities.

Gauci also expressed disappointment that after significant investment in the area, the square is only closed to traffic for a few hours on weekends. She stressed that residents, including the elderly, children, and families, deserve a proper square free from traffic at all times.

"A square through which traffic passes is not a square at all but just another road," she said, calling on the government to take a clear stance on urban planning, sustainable mobility, and pedestrianisation.

ADPD Secretary General Ralph Cassar criticised both the Mosta local council and the government for lacking the vision and conviction to fully pedestrianise the square. He pointed out that while Nationalist Party (PN) councillors initially supported closing the square to traffic on weekends, they have since reversed their position, undermining efforts to create a true pedestrian space.

"The government still does not have a clear policy that prioritises pedestrianisation," Cassar stated, accusing the authorities of shaping policy based on political rivalry rather than public benefit.

Cassar highlighted the numerous benefits of traffic-free squares, noting that they provide safe spaces for those with mobility challenges, children, and families. He also addressed concerns about pedestrianisation harming local businesses, asserting that the opposite is true.

"It is a well-known and well-studied fact that pedestrianisation has economic benefits for small shops in the heart of communities," Cassar said, adding that it also reduces harmful pollution and noise from traffic.

The ADPD leaders concluded by urging the government to support pedestrianisation projects with proper funding and to embrace a long-term vision for transforming Malta’s town centres into people-friendly spaces.