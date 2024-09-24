New directory lets people search for qualified engineers in range of fields

The Chamber of Engineers, in collaboration with the infrastructure ministry, has launched the "Find an Engineer" public directory—a new platform aimed at connecting the public with professionals from various engineering specialisations.

The directory, accessible through the website www.findanengineer.mt, allows individuals to search for and engage with qualified engineers in a wide range of fields.

During the launch, Chamber President Malcolm Zammit said the initiative is a valuable service for both engineers and the general public.

“This project was ideated and commissioned by the Chamber itself as a way to bridge the gap between engineers and society. It is a tool that showcases the breadth of specialisations within the profession and aims to make expert services more easily available to all,” Zammit said.

He urged engineers to register in the directory, stressing that their work not only drives innovation but also safeguards public health and safety through ethical, professional practice.

Infrastructure minister Chris Bonett, who was present at the launch highlighted the importance of the initiative and said that engineers possess the expertise necessary to address current and future challenges. “The 'Find an Engineer' directory will assist citizens in accessing technical talent, fostering a greater appreciation for this essential profession," he said.

Minister Bonett described the directory as a key step in the broader effort to strengthen the engineering profession in Malta.

The Chamber of Engineers plans to continue refining and promoting the directory in response to the evolving needs of the profession and the public. The website is now live and ready for use by individuals seeking qualified engineering expertise.