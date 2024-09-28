ADPD shows solidarity with MCAST lecturers, students over ongoing directives

ADPD – The Green Party has expressed solidarity with MCAST lecturers and students after the Malta Union of Teachers declared a new trade dispute on the campus.

During a news conference on Saturday, party chairperson Sandra Gauci said negotiations should not be delayed on a new collective agreement for educators at MCAST.

She also said that any uncertainty in the sector is unacceptable and must be resolved.

On Friday, The Malta Union of Teachers announced a protest for next Tuesday after it declared a new trade dispute with the vocational skills college MCAST.

The union and MCAST have been locked in negotiations over a new collective agreement for the past two years and nine months.

ADPD spokesperson Mario Mallia said the education system needs to provide timely support while addressing factors contributing to a lack of well-being.

He said educational needs have increased but the existing services have yet to catch up with the increased demand for such services.

Mallia added that well-being and a strong sense of community in schools are interconnected, along with a curriculum that allows for critical thinking and cooperative learning rather than an overload of content.