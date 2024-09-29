Pro-Palestinian activists petition Maltese MPs to urgently debate Middle East situation

A group of Maltese activists are petitioning MPs to hold an urgent discussion in parliament on the situation in Palestine and the Middle East.

They want the Maltese parliament to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and humanitarian access to stricken zones.

The activists, calling themselves Ġustizzja għall-Palestina (Justice for Palestine), want the Maltese parliament to formally recognise Palestine as a sovereign state, prevent the passage f military supplies to Israel through Maltese waters and strike of vessels carrying military supplies to Israel from Malta’s shipping registry.

The group wants Malta to publicly endorse the position taken by the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice to sanction and hold accountable those responsible for war crimes in Palestine. The group also wants Malta to join countries that have declared their intention to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ.

“We call upon parliament to urgently debate Malta’s position on the catastrophic situation in Palestine, and the surrounding region which has continued to deteriorate,” the activists said.

Ġustizzja għall-Palestina have launched an online petition to pressure parliament into discussing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The petition which had just over 400 signatures on Sunday morning can be found here.