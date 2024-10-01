'Be an uncomfortable presence for those who don’t want to be conscientious,' Bishop tells judiciary

Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi has urged Malta’s judges and magistrates to be steadfast in their values and to resist the societal pressures that can make them waver.

The exhortation was made during the auxiliary Bishop’s homily during a mass at St. John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, marking the start of the Forensic Year.

The Cathedral was packed with members of the legal profession and a number of dignitaries, among them the President of the Republic, Myriam Spiteri Debono, the Speaker of the House, Angelo Farrugia, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, the Leader of the Opposition, Bernard Grech and Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti.

Social media today is packed with fake news, Galea Curmi told the congregation, adding that to follow the truth is difficult and uncomfortable, but was the only way to act responsibly to the society one lives in.

He observed that a mentality had taken root “where what is wrong is exalted, or acceptable because everyone is doing it.”

“When you are acting justly you are acting against a mentality that embraces every type of illegality and the erosion of the foundations of society,” the bishop said.

Addressing the judiciary, Galea Curmi said “But you, you must think of what is right and fitting, think of what is just. You are called to work for justice, impartially…inspired by the values of honesty and integrity which are necessary for justice.”

“Think of what is pure. Distance yourselves from deception, where evil is necessary, corruption and bribery is [today]…almost a value that is praised.”

Thanking the judiciary and legal profession for their presence and values, the bishop said their contribution was essential to a society “which protects human life and dignity.”

The bishop prayed for the judiciary to be enlightened by wisdom and justice in their duties, urging them to “be an uncomfortable presence for those who don’t want to be conscientious and a sign of hope for those that do.”