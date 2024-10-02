PN accuses government of neglect, foot-dragging over MCAST situation

The Nationalist Party has lambasted government's handling of the ongoing situation at MCAST, accusing it of neglecting the needs of educators and students.

During a press conference outside MCAST’s Paola campus, shadow minister for education, Justin Schembri, shadow minister for social dialogue Ivan Castillo, and shadow minister for youth, Bernice Bonello condemned the government's failure to secure a collective agreement for MCAST educators, which has now been unresolved for nearly three years.

The opposition noted the impact of the government’s inaction on the 12,000 students and almost 1,000 staff members at MCAST, saying that the uncertainty has created a tense atmosphere at the institution.

They pointed out that the directives issued as a result of the unresolved dispute have negatively affected the quality of education students receive.

The speakers called on government to take responsibility and quickly reach an agreement with the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) to protect both educators' working conditions and students’ right to uninterrupted education.

“The Labour Government's foot-dragging over the MCAST collective agreement reveals how insensitive this Government is to workers' needs,” the MPs said.

The PN accused the government of mismanaging public funds, focusing on "corrupt contracts and scandalous rackets" instead of investing in educators and students.

The MPs emphasised that a PN government would quickly address deficiencies in educators' working conditions and ensure that public funds are used transparently and effectively, restoring dignity to educators and providing students with the support they need for a successful educational journey.