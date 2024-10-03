GWU welcomes mandatory unionisation as pragmatic solution against exploitiaion

The General Workers Union has welcomed news that the government will forge ahead with its long-held aim to have mandatory unionisation for workers.

The GWU has been calling for automatic trade union membership since 2017, presenting research and studies to all social partners and the Malta Council for Economic and Social Committee.

“Automatic unionisation will allow workers to benefit from better wages, better job security, better safety at work, and better hours, allowing them to take care of themselves and their families,” said GWU secretary-general Josef Bugeja, who said the proposal was a way of stopping unfair working conditions and exploitation.

Under the Adequate Minimum Wage Directive, member states must also aim at reaching a coverage of 80% of unionised workforce.

Bugeja said mandatory unionisation showed the important role trade unions play in today’s society, acting as a shield against unscrupulous practices that tarnish workers’ lives, and to elevate the working conditions and the quality of life of all.

“This is a pragmatic solution, a form of supervision that will empower individuals and collectively address workplace injustices. It is a proactive step, especially for young workers and professionals stepping into the world of work,” Bugeja said.