Nationalist Party raises €301,039 in fundraising marathon

The Nationalist Party raised a total of €301,039 during a fundraising marathon themed "Il-Quddiem" (Forward).

The marathon took place yesterday at the PN headquarters. During the event, PN leader Bernard Grech said that for Malta to have a government and state free from corruption, the people should join the PN, which is committed to achieving success for the good of the country.

Grech insisted that a Nationalist government would prioritise the interests of parents, students, widows, and pensioners.

He criticised the current government, accusing it of failing to improve the quality of life over the past 11 years and of increasing the population significantly without making adequate investments in the country's infrastructure.

Grech also thanked the viewers and listeners of Net Media for their continued support, stressing their importance to the success of the PN's media.

The marathon was inaugurated by the PN's Secretary General, Michael Piccinino, who stated that the main goal of the event was to strengthen the party.