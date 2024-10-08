Zammit McKeon calls for MPs’ committee to ensure Ombudsman reports are acted on

Malta’s Ombudsman has proposed the creation of a select parliamentary committee to examine reports submitted by his office, to create a formal mechanism for parliamentary oversight, and ensuring the Ombudsman’s recommendations are reviewed and acted upon.

Judge Emeritus Joseph Zammit McKeon, who presented his Ombudsplan to the Speaker of the House, said the ad hoc committee would help address the current challenge of public bodies failing to implement the Ombudsman’s recommendations. “The Committee would promote accountability and ensure necessary reforms to improve public administration by providing a platform within Parliament for discussion and action,” Zammit McKeon said.

The Ombudsplan which outlines priorities of the Office to a special session of the House Business Committee, includes a key goal to establish the Office of the Ombudsman as Malta’s National Human Rights Institution (NHRI).

In 2024, the office became an associate member of the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI), marking a significant step towards full accreditation as an NHRI.

“The plan outlines steps to strengthen the Office’s human rights mandate, enabling it to address broader human rights issues while continuing its core work of overseeing public administration. Establishing the Office as Malta’s NHRI would ensure alignment with international human rights standards and enhance its capacity to safeguard citizens’ rights,” Zammit McKeon said.

The Office of the Ombudsman provides an alternative and complementary route to the courts, offering a free and accessible way for individuals to seek redress against public authorities, especially for vulnerable individuals who may lack the resources to pursue legal action

Where public administration falls short of standards, the Ombudsman investigates and provides recommendations to improve governance practices.

Zammit McKeon underscored the relevance of Protocol No. 12 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which enshrines the principle of non-discrimination. “Our investigations frequently involve unequal treatment and discrimination within public administration… the Ombudsplan 2025 encourages public administration to fully embrace the principles of Protocol No. 12, ensuring that policies and practices do not disadvantage any group or individual,” Judge Zammit McKeon said.

While the Ombudsman’s recommendations have led to tangible improvements in several areas, the report stresses the need for stronger cooperation from public bodies. Some recommendations remain unimplemented, limiting the potential for broader systemic improvements.

The Ombudsman said he will continue advocating for the suspension of prescriptions in cases where individuals have filed complaints with the Office. Currently, legal time limits may continue to run while the Ombudsman investigates, potentially affecting a complainant’s ability to seek further legal redress.

The report argues that suspending prescription during the Ombudsman’s investigation would safeguard individuals’ rights by ensuring their access to justice is not compromised by administrative delays or lengthy investigations.

In 2024, the Office handled 372 complaints, reflecting a 6% increase from the previous year. This rise is attributed to heightened public awareness and the Office’s proactive outreach strategy, which also led to an 84% increase in public assistance.