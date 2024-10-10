Duchess of Edinburgh pays tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia

The Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie paid tribute to assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, laying flowers at her makeshift memorial as a royal visit saw her and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward arrive in Valletta.

“There, she met with the journalist’s family to discuss the work of the Daphne Foundation which they set up in her honour,” the British Commission in Malta wrote on social media.

The royal couple is currently in Malta as part of the island’s 60th anniversary celebrations of its independence. On Wednesday, the visited Villa Guardamangia, the residence of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Resharing the photo, Occupy Justice thanked for “doing what our own country’s leaders do not.”

Caruana Galizia died in car bomb close to her Bidnija home on 16 October 2016.