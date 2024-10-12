Activist questions St Julian's mayor's silence over Villa Rosa development

In a statement on Facebook, Callus noted that Pembroke's PL mayor has recently made his opposition to the "monstrosity" and the proposed changes to the local plan clear.

However, Callus stated that when asked directly, St Julian's PN mayor, Guido Dalli refrained from taking a position, "despite the fact that this unprecedented obscenity will be taking place in his own locality."

The activist added that he finds it hard to believe that one can be in favour of building three massive towers that will bury St George's Bay and the historic Villa Rosa, while engulfing the last open space between Pembroke and St Julian's.

The controversial project has been the source of government criticism for the past few days, with a number of NGOs, and even the PL's Jason Micallef expressing their disgust toward the project and the proposed local plan changes that will accomodate it.