Laura Gatti to design green spaces for db Group's St George's hotel

Landscape planner and agricultural scientist, Laura Gatti has been chosen to design the green spaces for db Group's hotel in St George's Bay, Malta.

Gatti is known for her work on the Bosco Verticale in Milan, and has been involved in various high-profile landscape projects, including those for Giorgio Armani, Esselunga, and Campari.

In her new role, Gatti will transform the residential component of db Group's development into vertical gardens, incorporating trees and shrubs tailored to the island's climate.

The project consists of two towers that will host the ORA Residences, as well as a five-star Hard Rock Hotel and the St. George’s Mall. Gatti’s design aims to not only enhance the aesthetics of the towers but also provide sustainable cooling and shading solutions, making the buildings more environmentally friendly.

Speaking about the project, Gatti emphasised the importance of creating structures that integrate with their surroundings. The plants and trees will be carefully chosen to withstand the coastal environment. She expressed excitement about contributing to such an innovative development in Malta.

Robert Debono, CEO of db Group, explained that the project aims to "establish a new benchmark" for high-rise buildings in Malta by reducing their environmental footprint through vertical landscaping. He highlighted that Malta’s limited land area makes vertical construction necessary.

Silvio Debono, Chairman of db Group, reiterated the company's commitment to innovation and quality.