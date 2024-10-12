Workers' wellbeing to be discussed yearly by MCESD

The Maltese Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) will discuss the well-being of workers in the workplace on an annual basis.

The first meeting dedicated to this issue will take place this coming November. During another meeting of the MCESD, social partners discussed key proposals for the future of physical and mental health services in Malta and Gozo.

In a statement, the Health Ministry explained that the decision to hold discussions on workplace well-being came following a request from parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul, where he emphasised the need for dialogue on workers’ conditions and the impact of health on productivity.

The proposal was unanimously accepted, not only for the discussion to take place in November but also to include it in the MCESD calendar as an annual event.

Ellul stated that this initiative marks the beginning of something larger, as there is a need for greater awareness on the topic.

“This initiative is expected to further enhance workers' well-being in the workplace and contribute to creating a more serene working environment.” Ellul stressed that productivity cannot be discussed unless workers can work in tranquillity.

Health minister Jo Etienne Abela outlined the government's vision for the health sector as a whole and addressed the topic of mental health.

Abela spoke about various initiatives and projects being undertaken to continue supporting Maltese and Gozitan patients. Among these are the expansion and improvement of the Emergency Department at Mater Dei Hospital, the reconstruction of Gozo General Hospital, and the reform in the mental health sector.

"This meeting with the social partners was extremely important, as we not only discussed the health sector and our vision for the future of healthcare in the country, but also heard what the social partners had to say, and we will be considering the points raised to truly work together for the benefit of the health sector and the patients," Abela concluded.