Investment does mean developers should do as they please: Grech

Bernard Grech said Sunday that the PN seeks a planning system focused on building stronger communities rather than prioritizing economic development at the expense of quality of life.

“We are in politics to make people's lives better. We want our localities to improve. We need localities that become the cradle of the Maltese and Gozitans, places where we can once again enjoy living,” he said during a Nationalist Party event in Nadur on Sunday.

The statement comes after news this week that Planning Authority is expected to change local plans that will allow developer Anton Camilleri ‘tal-Franċiż’ to build three towers of up to 34 storeys, taking over the last open space left between St Julian’s and Pembroke.

This week the PA also approved a rural airfield in Xewkija, which will host planes arriving from the Malta International Airport between 6am and 1am, despite strong objections from Xewkija mayor Simona Refalo, who had called on the PA board to postpone its final decision to ensure that residents are properly consulted.

Grech said development projects must adhere to rules and standards, and it was unacceptable for developers to believe that a significant investment gave them free rein to act as they pleased, disregarding their neighbours’ quality of life.

While most people understood the need for some patience until a nearby project was completed, this did not mean they had agreed to endure an endless stream of noise, dust, and inconvenience.

He also stated that development must be “long-term oriented”, taking into consideration infrastructure needs like electricity, water, and drainage to ensure well-planned connectivity and community well-being.

Speaking on the Budget, the PN leader also recalled measures proposed by the PN, including tax credits for the self-employed and the private sector, measures that encourage more investment in workers and in the services or products they offer.

He also emphasised the immediate need for the Government to stop taxing the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

“The cost-of-living increase that will be announced will compensate for the extra money spent this year. This means the Government has already taxed us. It does not make sense to pay tax again on what we have already spent,” he said.