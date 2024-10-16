Opposition leader skirts around questions on whether he met Villa Rosa developer

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has skirted around questions on whether he met Anton Camilleri Tal-Franciz to discuss the Villa Rosa project.

On Monday, MaltaToday questioned Grech and Prime Minister Robert Abela on the Villa Rosa project outside parliament. Grech was first to arrive and when questioned on the proposed changes to the Villa Rosa local plan, he said he was not privy to all the details, and so could not provide a clear-cut answer on whether he agreed or not.

But later, Abela contradicted the Nationalist leader’s claims that Grech was not aware of the details, saying the Opposition was briefed on the details about the proposed project.

In questions sent to the Nationalist leader on Tuesday, MaltaToday asked whether he met with Camilleri to discuss the project, but no reply was given. Questions on whether the Prime Minister lied in his claim on the Opposition also remained unanswered.

The questions also delved into whether the Opposition, the Nationalist Party or Bernard Grech were briefed about the project and plans to propose a local plan change for the Villa Rosa.

“The PN and Bernard Grech are not privy of Cabinet discussions and any decision which was made by Cabinet,” a spokesperson replied.

On the party’s stance on the proposed local plan change, a spokesperson said “it is unacceptable to amend only part of a Local Plan; the entire Local Plan must be revised holistically.”

“This should be done after all necessary studies, such as a Carrying Capacity Study, are published, rather than relying on an outdated Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED). Any changes must genuinely safeguard the environment and the quality of life of residents,” the spokesperson said.

He also reiterated the “PN’s commitment” to fully review all of the country’s local plans “to address today’s realities.”

“This must be done within the framework of good governance and in a way that ensures a level playing field for everyone,” the spokesperson said.

PN requests urgent committee meeting to discuss changes

On Tuesday, the Nationalist Party requested an urgent meeting of the Parliamentary Environment Committee to be convened to discuss the changes to the Local Plans.

The Nationalist MPs on the committee - Stanley Zammit and Rebekah Borg - wrote a letter to the Chairman of the Permanent Committee on the Environment, Climate Change and Development Planning insisting that any proposed changes to the Local Plans must safeguard the environment and the quality of life of residents.

They suggested that the committee convene on 17 or 18 October and that the Minister responsible for Planning be asked to appear before the committee to explain what was decided by the Cabinet on the Villa Rosa local plan changes.

Villa Rosa

Last week, the Villa Rosa site made headlines after it emerged that Cabinet voted on a proposal to change the local plan.

MaltaToday reported that the vote in question had left a number of ministers uncomfortable, as they noted that the move, which will accommodate developer, Anton Camilleri, contradicts comments made by Prime Minister Robert Abela, when he had stated that local plans cannot be changed on a whim.

