‘You will never silence Daphne’: Silent gathering in Bidnija marks seventh anniversary of Caruana Galizia murder

Activists, journalist, ambassadors, friends and family of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia gathered at the spot where Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered seven years ago

karl_azzopardi
16 October 2024, 4:13pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Since her killing, the once-ordinary field has been transformed into a memorial, with mourners returning to honour the moment she was assassinated (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Activists, journalist, ambassadors, friends and family of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia gathered at the spot where she was murdered seven years ago on Wednesday afternoon.

Since her killing, the once-ordinary field has been transformed into a memorial, with mourners returning to honour the moment she was assassinated.

(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Many brought flowers, and some wore shirts with the slogan "Daphne was right" during Wednesday’s commemoration. They also displayed a large sign that read: "You will never silence Daphne."

(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed on October 16, 2017. She died in a car bomb explosion near her home in Bidnija, Malta. The bomb was planted under her car and detonated as she was driving, resulting in her immediate death.

(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Caruana Galizia had been investigating and reporting on high-level corruption in Malta, including links between politicians and organized crime, before her assassination.

(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Her murder has sent shockwaves nationally and internationally, sparking widespread debate on the role of journalists in a democratic society, the importance of freedom of speech and the need for media protection.

(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
During the commemoration on Wednesday, those present read excerpts from her work. They also laid flowers in the field.

(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
This evening, a demonstration will be held in Valletta, starting at 7pm.

(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
