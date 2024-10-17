European Commission cannot intervene in Identità fraud scandal, Johansson tells Casa

The European Commission has no law enforcement powers in criminal matters and no competence to intervene in Malta’s residence permit fraud case David Casa has been told.

However, the Brussels executive is “monitoring” the situation and awaiting the outcome of an ongoing investigation into the claims of corruption.

The Nationalist MEP had raised his concerns about claims of widespread fraud at Identita, Malta's identity management agency, that are now subject to a magisterial inquiry.

The inquiry was requested by former MP Jason Azzopardi, who alleged that officials at the national identity management agency were in cahoots with criminals to issue residence permits to third country nationals that would allow them to travel in the Schengen Area.

In her reply to Casa’s letters, European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson shared her concerns about the allegations of corruption, insisting the EU executive takes the fight against corruption “very seriously”.

“However, regarding the specific case at hand, the European Commission has no general powers to intervene in individual cases nor does it have law enforcement powers in criminal matters or the competence to intervene in the day-to-day business of the administration or the judiciary of any individual Member State,” she noted.

Johansson insisted though that it was “of paramount importance for the security of all Member States” that all necessary checks are conducted before issuing residence permits to non-EU nationals. “A robust identity management is the cornerstone of an effective and sustainable migration process,” she said.

Johansson added that under EU law, the fraudulent acquisition of residence permits is a ground of rejection and withdrawal of such permits. “Member States have the obligation to withdraw residence permits if they find out that documents presented as part of the application have been fraudulently acquired, falsified, or tampered with.”

Johansson, however, also noted that the Maltese authorities had initiated an investigation with the view of revoking fraudulently obtained residence permits. “A magisterial inquiry is ongoing. The Commission will continue to monitor the situation, also in light of the upcoming findings of the ongoing investigation,” Johansson said.

READ ALSO: Identitàgate | Stolen identities, bribery and debauchery

Peter Agius wants EU evaluation of Identita

Meanwhile, Nationalist MEP Peter Agius called for a European evaluation of Identita during a meeting with Johansson in Brussels.

“To restore trust in our ID cards system we need concrete public action. Unfortunately, government remains in denial,” Agius said.

He emphasised that the Nationalist Party's calls for action have gone unheard, urging the European Commission to review Identity Malta's practices as outlined in the Schengen Regulation.

“The European Commission can help us improve our enjoyment of European rights. We must not shy away from using EU tools to improve local practices where these are evidently failing us,” Agius stated.

READ ALSO: Interview with Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri | ‘I do not fear scrutiny’