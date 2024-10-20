Villa Rosa developer met ‘government’, but did he meet Robert Abela?

Robert Abela and Bernard Grech are refusing to say whether they personally met Villa Rosa developer Anton Camilleri to discuss local plan changes before they became public.

Nonetheless, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister told MaltaToday “government and its authorities and entities hold regular meetings with local and foreign investors, as is their duty to do”.

READ ALSO: Shifting goalposts at Villa Rosa: From policy, to project-driven

Specifically on the Villa Rosa development, the OPM spokesperson added, “anything short of this would be inconceivable, particularly when speaking of a proposed investment of a third of a billion Euro in Malta's economy”.

The reply suggests ‘government’ did meet the developer, but it did not address MaltaToday’s specific questions as to whether Camilleri met the Prime Minister; who was present for this meeting and what was discussed in it.

On 8 October, Cabinet approved kick-starting a partial review of the North Harbour local plan, specifically the Villa Rosa site. The information became public a day later when the Cabinet decision was leaked to Times of Malta.

Sources close to the government have told MaltaToday that during the Cabinet meeting Abela indicated he had met the developer and suggested the Opposition leader did likewise.

Questions to Grech about the meeting with Camilleri were ignored with a spokesperson replying that the “PN and Bernard Grech are not privy to Cabinet discussions, or any decision made by Cabinet”.

On the party’s stance regarding the proposed local plan changes, the PN spokesperson added: “It is unacceptable to amend only part of a local plan; the entire local plan must be revised holistically... any changes must genuinely safeguard the environment and the quality of life for residents.”

The objectives of the proposed changes to the local plan were issued by the Planning Authority on Tuesday 15 October.

If approved, one of the changes would allow Camilleri to take advantage of a policy permitting hotels to exceed height limits, as foreseen in the Villa Rosa application for the 35-storey development submitted in 2022.

The OPM spokesperson insisted that the publication of the objectives was only the first stage of a review procedure established at law that includes a wide consultation process.

“The partial local plan review process shall continue to follow all the relevant procedural stages in strict conformity with the law, ultimately to ensure a well-informed final policy decision,” the OPM spokesperson said.

Developer Anton Camilleri also refused to answer whether he personally requested the local plan changes or held meetings with Abela, Grech, and any other ministers or Opposition MPs to discuss these changes.

A spokesperson for Camilleri informed MaltaToday that his client “will not be commenting further on this issue for the time being” following a previous statement in which Camilleri welcomed the proposed changes to the local plan, while committing to reduce the height of the proposed 35-storey development.