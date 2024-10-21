Government plans traffic-easing measures for this year's SiGMA conference

This year’s SiGMA conference will be equipped with designated pick-up and drop-off points among other traffic-easing measures to prevent the major congestion witnessed last year.

In a reply to a parliamentary question by MP Rosianne Cutajar, transport minister Chris Bonett said that in preparation to this year’s event will include pick-up and drop-off points for cabs, taxis, and coaches.

Bonett further stated that in order to avoid bottlenecks near Marsa’s Triq Aldo Moro, an enforcement unit will guide traffic through alternate routes.

Last year, hundreds of southbound commuters were stuck in gridlock traffic due to the SiGMA conference that was held at Marsa’s Mediterranean Maritime Hub (MMH).

Despite the event being hosted at Marsa, commuters were stuck in traffic in Ħamrun, Pieta, Msida, San Ġwann, Pembroke and Birkirkara, among other localities.

Despite public outrage, SiGMA's founder, Eman Pulis stated that moving the conference to the MMH “paid off beautifully.”

"Delegates thought we couldn’t go any farther after last year’s performance at MFCC. Yet here we are today. Current exhibitors want bigger spaces and new clients want in big. I can’t wait to raise the bar yet again in 2024," Pulis had said.

This year’s conference is expected to attract some 27,000 delegates, and will take place from 11 to 14 November.