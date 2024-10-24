Rota proposes more people-centric infrastructure in Msida Creek

NGO Rota has published its recommendations for the Msida Creek project, as it called on authorities to prioritise pedestrians, bicycle users, buses, and other sustainable means of transport.

“We design roads for cars, then we ask ourselves why don’t more people walk or cycle? The answer is right before our eyes, we just need to see it,” the NGO said.

While acknowledging that the changes in the plan show promising improvements, Rota called for more improvements, stating that the current plans are not adequate for bicycle users.

Among their recommendations, the NGO stated that it is unacceptable for cyclists to be relegated to a pavement next to a 5-car-lane street unless the pavement is used exclusively by bike users.

Rota also proposed safer crossing spaces, increased traffic calming measures and more bicycle lanes.

The detailed list of the proposals can be found here.

A few days ago, Infrastructure Malta announced that work on the project is set to begin in November, and will be finished by 2027.

The agency's CEO, Steve Ellul said that the planned cycle lanes will play a crucial role in connecting other popular areas in the country.