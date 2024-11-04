Glenn Micallef faces MEP grilling over European Commissioner role later today

Malta’s nominee for European Commissioner Glenn Micallef will be questioned by MEPs on his prospective role later on Monday.

As commissioner-designate for intergenerational solidarity, youth, culture, and sport, Micallef will be fielding questions from MEPs from the lead committee Culture and Education, but other MEPs from the committees covering employment and social affairs, civil liberties, justice and home affiars, and legal affairs will be present for the committee hearing.

The 35-year-old former head of secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister lacks executive experience despite his knowledge of European affairs.

Micallef will be expected to head a portfolio that focuses on the role of art and culture in improving the resilience and well-being of people and society, and supporting fairness and social inclusion, which includes both physical and mental health.

Yet none of the areas have EU competence but rather mostly member state competence, which means barely any legislative acts can come out of the portfolio. Most of the funding under these sectors will still be managed by another commissioner.

READ ALSO: Glenn’s mission | Youth dialogue in first 100 days, an action plan on cyberbullying and sport diplomacy

On Sunday, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the Opposition will be supporting Micallef’s nomination, but criticised government for having Malta miss out on the Mediterranean Commission.

Calendar for the hearings of Commissioners-designate.

The hearings will take place from 4 to 12 November.

The European Parliament President and political group leaders adopted a detailed schedule of which Commissioner-designate will be heard by which committees and at which time slot.

European Parliament leaders also adopted the written questions prepared by the different committees that Commissioners-designate should reply to by 22 October 2024.

Each hearing will be followed by a meeting in which the Chairs of the Committees and group representatives (coordinators) concerned will evaluate the performance of the Commissioner-designate they just heard.

After the completion of the evaluation process, the Conference of Committee Chairs will assess the outcome of all hearings and forward its recommendation to the Conference of Presidents. The latter will exchange views and decide whether to close the hearings in its meeting on 21 November; it will also decide to place the vote on the College as a whole on the plenary agenda.

The full Commission needs to be elected by a simple majority of the votes cast in plenary, by roll call. The vote is currently scheduled to take place during the (25-28) November session in Strasbourg.

A live stream of the session will be embedded in this article later today.