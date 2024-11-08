Pieta promenade opened to the public, works to start on Marina Garden

The Pieta promenade has been inaugurated, and the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation is about to start works on a new project at Marina Garden in the coming weeks.

Environment minister Miriam Dalli and GHRC CEO Gino Cauchi officially inaugurated the Pieta promenade regeneration project on Friday. Part of the works carried out included repaving walkways, adding new lighting and galvanised railings, an irrigation system and 500 pistachio plans.

With this project completed, the GHRC will now work on the Marina Garden project.

“Our efforts to revitalise this area wouldn’t be complete without investing in Marina Garden,” Dalli said at the inauguration. “Through the GHRC, we will renew an area of about 4,400 square meters, adding new pathways, restoring the fountain, and adding features like benches and lighting. This is the fresh breath of life we bring to these spaces.”

“Our actions show that open spaces and the community’s well-being are our priorities. We are regenerating urban areas and investing in sustainable projects that improve people’s quality of life as we work toward becoming a quality nation,” she said.

Cauchi said he was satisfied with the promenade’s completion. “The Pietà project is another one in a series of projects by GHRC to reclaim and revitalise public spaces, further enhancing the Marsamxett Harbour area. We are committed to continuing high-quality infrastructure projects.”

One of the main features of the Marina Garden project will be a new 210-meter greenway for cyclists and joggers, while the current parking spaces will remain unaffected.

Representatives from the Pietà Local Council were also present at the inauguration.