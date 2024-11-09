Business lobbies concerned over Abela’s disregard for ministers’ ethical breaches

Two business lobby groups have expressed deep concern over Prime Minister Robert Abela's handling of the recent ethics breach involving two of his ministers.

In separate statements, the Malta Employers’ Association (MEA) said the situation was a "true slap in the face to governance and accountability" and the Malta Chamber noted a “disturbing trend of disregard for standards”.

A Standards Commissioner report released on Thursday found that ministers Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri had abused their power and breached ethics.

The ministers had arranged for Bartolo's then-girlfriend and now-wife, Amanda Muscat, to be employed as a policy consultant at Camilleri's Gozo Ministry.

She was neither qualified for the job and did not perform the functions expected of her as a consultant. Muscat, in fact, continued serving as Bartolo’s private secretary, a job not commensurate with the heftier pay packet she received as a consultant.

Bartolo has since made an apology, while Camilleri insisted he did nothing wrong.

The Malta Chamber expressed alarm at what it described as a "disturbing trend of leniency and disregard for standards" in government.

The Chamber pointed out that a similar scandal in late 2021 involving then-minister Justyne Caruana had resulted in her resignation.

"In every ministry and public entity, it is crucial to ensure that appointments and public contracts are awarded based on merit, qualifications, and a genuine commitment to public service, not personal connections," The Malta Chamber emphasised.

The MEA went further, suggesting that the incident was not isolated: “These and many other non-productive jobs given in the public sector are one reason why there is a shortage of employees in the private sector that is being addressed through the employment of foreign workers.”

Both organisations expressed dismay at Prime Minister Abela's decision to accept an apology as sufficient punishment for the ministers involved.

The MEA warned that this response sent a clear message that "certain people in high places can break regulations without any consequence for their actions."