[WATCH] 'His apology is enough,' Abela says on Clayton Bartolo's ethics breach

Prime Minister Robert Abela deemed Minister Clayton Bartolo’s apology “sufficient” despite a report by the standards commissioner concluding that he and Planning Minister Clint Camilleri had breached ethical guidelines.

"I saw his apology, I saw the report in detail, and I think his apology is sufficient," he told the public broadcaster.

The issue centers on Bartolo’s partner (now wife), Amanda Muscat, who received high-paying government positions within the Tourism and Gozo Ministries, though the report found she lacked the required qualifications and duties for these roles.

The investigation, led by former chief justice Joseph Azzopardi, was initiated by independent politician Arnold Cassola and revealed that Muscat was promoted twice, receiving substantial salary increases under both ministers: first under Bartolo in 2020, and then under Camilleri in 2021, eventually earning around €68,000. While Bartolo issued a conditional apology, denying favoritism, Camilleri did not apologize, asserting Muscat had performed work for her position.

Abela said that the standards commissioner found no evidence of criminal misconduct and thus saw no reason to escalate the matter to the police. He said that Bartolo and Camilleri would retain their ministerial roles, pointing out that the commissioner’s findings primarily questioned Muscat’s role suitability rather than suggesting criminal actions.

However, the Opposition, led by PN leader Bernard Grech, has called for the ministers’ resignations, while the NGO Repubblika has filed a police complaint requesting that Muscat, Bartolo, and Camilleri face legal proceedings.

The parliamentary committee will reconvene on November 21 to decide whether to adopt the commissioner’s report. If adopted, Parliament may deliberate on possible sanctions, ranging from a warning to a suspension.