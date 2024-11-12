Project Green gets PA approval to create new open space in Kirkop

Project Green has received the Planning Authority’s approval to create an open space in Triq Nerik Scerri, a site which the agency said was designated for development until a few months ago.

The Lands Authority passed the Kirkop site to Project Green, along with three other sites in Lija, Luqa, and Ta’ Giorni, to develop a green space in an urbanised area.

A call for tenders will be issued soon.

Once awarded, work will start on transforming the 1,600sq.m plot into a multifunctional green space accommodating the Kirkop communities. Triq Nerik Scerri garden is within a 10-minute walk for approximately 300 households.

“As with all of Project Green’s projects, this garden will underscore sustainability as its central theme,” Project Green said in a statement.

The garden will feature 59 trees to create natural shading, equivalent to a natural canopy of circa 600sq.m.

Eco-friendly, porous pathways will be created around the garden for walking and bicycle use. “To reinforce the eco-friendly approach of the project,” Project Green expects 75% of the materials that will be used to be sustainably sourced. A water reservoir will be incorporated to ensure efficient irrigation.

Since the garden is designed to attract visitors of all ages and foster social connections, it will feature interactive play zones and a treehouse to provide a safe and engaging space for younger generations. “Herb gardens and pollinatorfriendly areas will seek the attention of those with green fingers. Picnic benches will offer a resting spot for visitors.”

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said the ministry’s aim is to provide residents in each community with an open space within a ten-minute walk from home.

“We are working to achieve that goal. This site and the three other sites represent our strategic move to create more open spaces where buildings are permitted,” the minister said.

CEO Joseph Cuschieri said: “The Kirkop garden project embodies our commitment to creating sustainable, community-focused green spaces. By transforming this site into a multifunctional park, we are not only enhancing the area’s ecological impact but also providing a welcoming space for the residents of Kirkop. This project is part of our broader mission to build greener, more liveable neighbourhoods across Malta and Gozo.”