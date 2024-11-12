Commuters face heavy traffic as SiGMA convention kicks off

Commuters were left stuck in traffic as the yearly SiGMA conference kicked off at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub in Marsa.

Many drivers reported that their usual travel times had more than doubled due to the traffic. According to the Maltese Road Traffic Updates Facebook page, Triq Dicembru 13 was particularly congested from Blata l-Bajda, and traffic on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli stretched from the Kappara flyover down to Marsa.

Other roads, such as the Mrieħel bypass and parts of the Birkirkara bypass, also experienced gridlock.

This is not the first time that the SiGMA conference led to standstill traffic. Last year, the conference moved venues from the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali to the Mediterranean Maritime Hub in Marsa, causing traffic chaos in one of Malta's major arterial roads.

In response to last year's traffic disruptions, Transport Malta had announced various measures aimed at easing congestion during this year’s event. These included designated pick-up and drop-off points for taxis and shuttle services designed to facilitate smoother access for attendees.

Despite the transport arrangements, drivers are still experiencing more traffic than usual. Students from the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) who contacted MaltaToday said they were late for classes because of the traffic chaos. They noted that what normally takes them 15 minutes to travel turned into at least an hour.

The SiGMA conference is a significant event in the gaming industry, bringing together operators, suppliers, and affiliates from around the world with this year’s event featuring famous football player Ronaldinho.

This year, the SiGMA conference is expected to draw around 25,000 attendees.