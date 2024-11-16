menu

PN to host high-level EPP assembly at party headquarters

The Political Assembly will see high-ranking members of the European People's Party come to Malta between 21-22 November

16 November 2024, 12:20pm
by Nicole Meilak
PN secretary-general Michael Piccinino addressing a press conference about the EPP's Political Assembly (Photo: Partit Nazzjonalista)
The Nationalist Party will host the Political Assembly of the European People’s Party in Malta between 21-22 November.

The assembly is one of the highest organs of the EPP. It will take place at the Nationalist Party’s headquarters under the patronage of party leader Bernard Grech.

EPP President Manfred Weber will open the debate, while other high-ranking europarliamentarians will be in Malta to participate, including President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

In a press statement, the Nationalist Party said this meeting will help set the political direction of the EPP. Members will discuss how the European quality of life can be improved while maintaining economic growth.

“The fact that the EPP chose our country for the Nationalist Party to host this Political Assembly is proof that the EPP, like the majority of the Maltese people, believes that Malta’s future can be better than its past and that the change we need can only come through the Nationalist Party,” the statement said.

A press conference announcing this meeting was delivered by PN secretary-general Michael Piccinino and the party’s international secretary Beppe Galea.

