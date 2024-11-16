ADPD shuns petrol, diesel subsidies, calls for bold transport solutions

ADPD - The Green Party has criticised the government’s approach to transport, arguing that current measures have failed to address the root causes of Malta’s growing traffic congestion.

In a statement, the party explained that infrastructure projects such as road widening and flyovers have not solved the problem but have instead shifted congestion to other areas.

“The root cause of the problem was never addressed […] Rather, all initiatives have encouraged greater reliance on private car use. This shows that the government has failed at long-term planning,” said Brian Decelis, the party’s PR officer.

The party said subsidising petrol and diesel is a short-sighted solution. Instead, it advocates for bold, transformative policies, including free and efficient local and regional public transport. This, they argue, would significantly reduce the reliance on private cars.

They also said the government has neglected the recommendations outlined in the Transport Masterplan published ten years ago, which offered a roadmap for tackling congestion by reducing the number of cars on the road. Instead, short-sighted planning has encouraged more car use, exacerbating daily traffic issues that now result in lost time, stress, and reduced productivity.

They pointed out that nearly half of car trips in Malta are for short distances of less than 15 minutes—journeys that could be eliminated with better local planning and infrastructure.

ADPD also drew attention to international examples, such as Paris, where the concept of 15-minute communities has been implemented successfully. This model ensures that residents can meet their daily needs within walking or cycling distance, reducing the need for driving.

The party said that Malta’s reliance on large businesses and supermarkets on the outskirts of towns has undermined small, local enterprises, contributing to the issue. Additionally, they said the COVID-19 pandemic showed how remote work can alleviate traffic problems.

Party chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said the transport problem has been in the making for a while. “The lack of political to address this problem has led to what we are experiencing today. It is too late to implement small measures for gradual change. It has now come to a point that radical changes are necessary.”