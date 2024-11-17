‘Abela can’t keep doing what he wants,’ Bernard Grech says

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said Monday's protest outside parliament will show the Prime Minister that he “can’t keep doing what he wants.”

"The Prime Minister has lost all sense of decency and is too weak to take necessary action," Grech said during an interview on NET TV.

The protest organised by the PN comes in the wake of revelations that a minister's wife was paid €70,000 annually for a position she was unqualified for.

"Robert Abela continues to ignore the anger of the people, just as he did after the death of Jean Paul Sofia,” Grech said.

The protest is scheduled to happen at the same time as Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo's parliamentary address on the budget estimates. It follows a week of controversy surrounding the appointment of Bartolo's wife to a consultancy role, despite lacking relevant qualifications.

Grech emphasised the importance of meritocracy. “The Nationalist Party will ensure that the sacrifices made by students will translate into opportunities where they can succeed, based on their efforts. Under a Nationalist government, no one will take anyone's job if they are not competent."

The PN leader also criticised the government's handling of traffic issues, particularly during the recent SiGMA convention.

He argued that lack of planning in this sector has led to the loss of foreign investment, as the conference will be held in Milan next year.

Reflecting on the PN's recent General Council themed Malta Żagħżugħa, Grech outlined the party's vision for an energetic and ambitious Malta.

He praised the participation of young speakers and non-party members who have approached the Nationalist Party, seeing it as evidence of the party's renewal and its appeal to those who believe in its political will to effect positive change.