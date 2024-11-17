Thousands walk with the President in aid of the MCCF

Thousands of people attended the first charity walk under President Myriam Spiteri Debono on Sunday to raise funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund.

The walk also brought together political figures in a show of national unity.

The walk started at San Anton's Palace and ended at Saint George’s Square in Valletta, where speeches highlighted the importance of supporting those in need.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono spoke about a new agreement between the MCCF and the government, which will help cover the cost of medicines for patients. She assured everyone that the foundation would continue its important work for those in need.

During the event, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the government would donate €20,000 to the Malta Community Chest Fund (MCCF) from the Just Causes Fund.

He stressed the government's commitment to helping patients who need support.

Abela praised the MCCF for ensuring that patients can focus on their health without worrying about money. He called for all Maltese people to stand together and support those who need help.

"We are all Maltese brothers - let us show love to those most in need," Opposition leader Bernard Grech said.

He also urged the government to provide more assistance to people and not rely only on the MCCF.

The day ended with a festive atmosphere in St George’s Square, featuring fun activities for families, games for children, food and drinks, and live music.