WSC apologises for delayed works in Balzan, blames contractor for failing to meet timelines

The Water Services Corporation has apologised to Balzan residents over delays in ongoing potable water work, saying the project contractor has failed to meet deadlines despite the imposition of penalties.

“The works, which are being carried out following Enemalta works in the area, have been delayed due to unforeseen complications arising from the contractor involved. Despite our efforts to hold the contractor accountable, including the imposition of penalties for delays, progress has remained slower than anticipated,” the Water Services Corporation (WSC) said.

It said the contractor’s failure to meet previously agreed-upon timelines presented the WSC with a difficult decision.

“While we considered terminating the contract and re-tendering the project, we determined that this option would lead to an even longer wait for the community, as the tendering process would have resulted in additional delays,” it said.

After continued dialogue and discussions with the contractor, the WSC have now received a commitment to a revised and realistic completion timeline.

“The contractor has assured WSC that all necessary efforts will be made to complete the works within three weeks beyond the original deadline of November 14th. This extended timeframe, while unfortunate, is necessary to ensure the quality and safety of the works being carried out,” it said.

WSC said it is fully committed to overseeing the completion of this project and will continue to work closely with the contractor to ensure all tasks are completed to the highest standards.

“We understand that delays in essential services like potable water can be frustrating and challenging for residents, and we share in that frustration. We remain committed to resolving this matter and completing the necessary works as swiftly as possible,” a statement read. “We thank the residents of Balzan for their continued understanding and cooperation during this period. WSC remains dedicated to ensuring that the community’s long-term access to clean, safe drinking water is secured.”