Robert Abela: 'Malta's local plans are outdated'

Malta’s local plans are outdated, Prime Minister Robert Abela told developers on Tuesday, admitting that it might be time for them to be revised.

“If you ask me whether the local plans from 18 years ago address today's reality, I would say they don’t,” Abela said whilst speaking at a KPMG conference on the property market.

The Prime Ministser had previously ruled out a revision to Malta’s local plans. However, Abela now says that the government should not "shy away from making difficult decisions".

During the conference, Abela mentioned three key themes that he says aligns with government priorities: enhancing quality in construction, establishing a strategic vision, and reducing the negative impacts of development on communities.

He said that economic growth should not solely focus on expansion but must also improve the quality of life for citizens.

“There will be some who would argue that some properties that are now within the development zone should be taken out of the development zone. I believe that many developers and many families wouldn't agree with that view,” he explained.

Planning Minister Clint Camilleri refrained from discussing potential changes to local plans during the event. Instead, he said that “Malta’s planning laws would prioritise projects aimed at enhancing quality of life”.

Abela also announced that people wishing to retire will have the opportunity to continue sharing their expertise with younger generations. These retirees will receive compensation alongside their pensions for their teaching efforts.

“To enable our country to successfully achieve a leap in quality, we need a construction industry with more advanced skills,” he said, mentioning the introduction of skill cards for workers in the industry.

